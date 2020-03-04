Partial border closure made Nigeria attain food security, says Buhari

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria has attained food security after the partial closure of its land borders.

Buhari was speaking during a meeting with Bashir Mamman Ifo, the outgoing president of the ECOWAS bank for investment and development (EBID) and George Nana Donkor, his successor.

“We have saved millions of dollars. We have realised that we don’t have to import rice. We have achieved food security,” he said.

“We have curtailed the importation of drugs and proliferation of small arms which threaten our country.”

Speaking on the reopening of the borders, Buhari said his administration is ready to implement the decision of the tripartite committee on the partial closure of the country’s land border as soon as the report is received.

The tripartite committee consists of representatives from Nigeria, Benin and Niger Republic.

Buhari thanked the outgoing ECOWAS bank president for the improvements recorded in his eight-year tenure and urged his successor to build on those achievements.

The outgoing bank chief informed the president that the bank had been transformed from loss-making to profit, with commitments from member-states doubling to $1.4 billion.

Donkor, the incoming president, thanked the Nigerian leader and its people for their support in his emergence.

“Without Nigeria, I could not have emerged,” he said.

He pledged total commitment to partnering with Nigeria towards achieving rapid development in the country and the West African sub-region.