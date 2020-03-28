Passengers who choose to return to the U.S. on a flight organized by the U.S. Department of State to pay for the full cost of the seat(s)

The United State Of America Embassy in Abuja has said that individuals who wish to return to the U.S. on a flight organised by the U.S Department Of State must first sign a promissory to pay for the full cost of seats on the flight.

The Embassy further stated that when flight options for its citizens who wish to return have been identified, it will be communicated to them.

“Please note that all individuals who choose to return to the U.S. on a flight organised by the U.S Department Of State will be required to sign a promissory note to pay for the full cost of seat(s) on flight” the U.S. Embassy said on its twitter account today.

