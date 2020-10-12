Passing Out Parade: Chijioke Brown Felicitates With 14-Year-Old Detimbir Who Saved Lives Of 5 Military Personnel

A worker at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, George Chijioke Brown congratulated Chia Diko Detimbir on his passing out parade and Presidential commissioning from the Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) to rank of 2nd Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army.

Brown on congratulating him, called the attentions of Nigerians saying that the recently promoted soldier is same 14 year old boy that discovered the Nigerian Air Force Dornier 228 aircraft that crashed on Ngokugh Hills twelve years ago.

He said the incidence that unfolded 12 years ago; a Nigerian Air Force Plane Dornier 228 conveying senior Military personnel to Obudu for a conference crashed, killing 13 officers. According to him, 5 of them were rescued courtesy of a phone call made by 14-year-old Chia Detimbir from the site who headed a rescue team that saved the crash victims.

“Today I stand along Nigerians to celebrate a young and vibrant fellow for his strength and determination amidst trials so far faced. God will elevate you further”, he added.