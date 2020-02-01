Pastor Adeboye’s RCCG to protest insecurity, killing of Christians Sunday

Members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) are embarking on prayer walk across the country tomorrow to express displeasure at the “gruesome killings of innocent people in the country.”

The action is also to pray for “the government to develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.”

Consequently, all parishes of the church have been enjoined to end their service not later than 11am on Sunday to enable members “march round their immediate environment, praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing situation in Nigeria.”

The protests are at the instance of the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Adejare Adeboye.

The Assistant General Overseer (Admin and Personnel) of the church,Pastor J.F Odesola said in a January 29, 2020 circular to all regions and provinces of the RCCG said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for all Christians and Christian organizations in Nigeria, has made a clarion call for prayers and advocacy to all Christians in Nigeria in response to the inhumane acts against Christians in the country.

“The General Overseer has therefore directed that all members of RCCG should participate in this prayer and advocacy with details as stated here under:

Since RCCG is currently on a fasting and praying programme, the prayer focus within this period should be against the gruesome killings of innocent people in the country and prayer for the government to develop the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.”