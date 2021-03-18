Pastor Arrested For Annointing Private Part of Pregnant Woman

A Resident Pastor attached to Assemblies of God Church in Ogwa, Esan South East Local Government area of Edo State, identified as Pastor Josi, has landed in trouble after he reportedly removed a pregnant woman’s underwear, anointed her private part and breasts in the name of deliverance.

According to reports, the husband of the pregnant woman did not take it lightly with Pastor Josi as he immediately handed him over to the Police for assault on his wife.

Pastor Josi is currently cooling his heels at the State Police Command for allegedly using “anointing oil” on the private part of the pregnant woman.

This was disclosed by the State Police Command’s PPRO, SP Bello Kotongs, who confirmed the incident but did not give further details because the matter was undergoing investigation.

Pastor Josi reportedly anointed the woman (name withheld) in the church premises “for safe delivery”.

However, trouble started after there was reported complication in the woman’s pregnancy to the effect that the conception had exceeded 10 months.

The house wife was said to have then disclosed the “spiritual exercise” with Pastor Josi to her husband, a development that angered the husband.