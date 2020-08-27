Pastor Defiles, Impregnates 2 Sisters In Lagos State

Police in Lagos State, yesterday, arraigned a pastor, Nduka Anyanwu, before the state Magistrates’ Court in Yaba for allegedly defiling and impregnating two siblings.

The suspect was alleged to have slept with the sisters, aged 17 and 13, several times and impregnated them.

Anyanwu was arraigned on two counts bordering on defilement before Chief Magistrate A. Adedayo.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to Roman Unuigbe, the prosecutor, Anyanwu committed the offences sometime in June 2020.

He said the offence was committed at a church complex in the Oshodi area of the state under the pretext of praying for the victims.

It gathered that the mother of the victims had tried to prevent the police from arresting the defendant on the grounds that he was a man of God.

The offences, Unuigbe said contravene Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Following the defendant’s plea, Magistrate Adedayo ordered him to be remanded in custody.

The case was adjourned till September 15, 2020, for presentation of facts and sentencing.