Pastor Ibiyeomie Should Be Held Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Daddy Freeze On Being Called ‘Half-Caste’, ‘Bastard’

Radio broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze recently replied comment made by Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie where he called him a bastard son of a Somalian.

The radio talk show host in a video called on Nigerians and the Police to bear witness that should anything happens to him, Pastor Ibiyeomie should be held culpable.

He stressed that the Pastor threatened his life and is suppose to have been locked up by now.

“This is hate speech, and he is suppose to apologize to me for undermining my profession. Apologies also should be tendered to journalists in the country for using such vulgar words against the profession”, Freeze stressed.

On being called a half caste by the pastor, due to his affiliation with Romanians, he replied, saying that a black man is using derogatory words on his fellow black even as the black lives matter agitation was still ongoing.

He referred to Pastor Ibiyeomie as a racist that has no concern for black lives matter movement trending in the world today.

“Since you called me a bastard, I will like you to show me who you think my real father is”, he added.