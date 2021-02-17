Pastor Who Canceled Wedding In Port Harcourt Over 5 Minutes Lateness Is Dead

Pastor of Fulfilling Word Foundation Church, Essa Ogorry, is dead.

The man of God reportedly died on Tuesday.

Ogorry went viral recently when he cancelled a wedding in Port-Harcourt, because the groom reportedly arrived late.

Gospel Artist, Asu Ekiye, while announcing the death of the clergyman on his Facebook page wrote, “His name his Pastor ESSA OGORRY, one of Portharcourt’s finest pastoral gift. I spoke with him last week, but today, he’s no more”.

His death also came two days after celebrating the remembrance of his late wife who died exactly a year ago, on the 16th of February 2020.

Meanwhile a Facebook user, Oghene-Hakuna Matata, who is familiar with the situation said:

“Everytime you guys keep criticising pastors on social media without even knowing the true story that lies within.

“The pastor who was said to have cancelled a wedding last week or so in Portharcourt is dead now. The guy has been battling with his health.

“And he was in Abuja receiving treatment and he managed to travelled down to PH just to conduct that wedding and unfortunately the couples didn’t show up on time and he became weak that he couldn’t stay in the church hall again and he went to his office.

“When the couple finally arrived he asked them to be joined right in his office which the groom declined. But they posted on social media that the pastor cancelled their wedding, but they never cared about the pastor’s health.

“And he the day he passed is his late wife remembrance…… He was mourning too. He joined his wife on the same day 😰😢😢😢

“Selfish people everywhere!!!

“Most of you think pastors are not humans. I keep telling pastors to spend time on themselves because the members they are trying to please now once they die they will enter the next church…”