Pastors Arrested in Akwa Ibom for Conducting Services Amidst Covid19 Pandemic

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested 10 pastors for for conducting services today against the stay at home order given by the Government to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The divisional Police Officer Mr Sunday Diggah revealed that the pastors may be prosecuted to defying the stay-at-home order.

Although the National Christian Association (CAN) had earlier instructed churches not to hold services, resident pastors in Eket defied orders and went ahead to conduct services.

Eket branch pastor of the Deeper Life Bible Church and a pastor of the United African Evangelical church, were among those arrested Sunday morning by police offcers from Eket Divisional police headquarters.