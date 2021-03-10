“Pay The £4.2m Ibori Loot To Students In Delta State”

Omoyele Sowore, former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, has asked students in Delta State to demand for the £4.2m looted assets by James Ibori, a former Delta State Governor.

On Tuesday, Ms. Catriona Laing, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, expressed the country’s readiness to return looted assets worth £4.2 million to Nigeria recovered from Ibori’s friends and family members.

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, signing for Nigeria, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the returned loots be deployed for the completion of the second Niger Bridge, the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and the Abuja to Kano expressway.

Reacting to this development, Sowore, in a post via his Twitter handle said the repatriated funds should be spent on schools in the state and not on federal government projects.

“The recovered loot should be used to pay students of higher institutions in Delta . They must demand that the £4.2m Ibori loot being repatriated from the UK must be spent on schools in the state instead of accepting to pay exorbitant school fees like the N150k being charged at Delta State University. It is your money,” he tweeted.