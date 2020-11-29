PDP Abia State Refutes Gov. Ikpeazu’s Defection Rumour

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Abia State has refuted reports that Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu is planning to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party in a statement signed by Chief Fabian Nwanko, the State Publicity Secretary, Abia State PDP on Sunday, described the allegation as an attempt to distract the Governor for his uncountable achievements and an attempt to gain cheap popularity

Recall that Senator Orji Kalu, the Former Governor of Abia State claimed that the Governor planned to Decamp from PDP so as to win his last electoral mandate at the Supreme Court.

According to the statement, the electoral matters at the Supreme Court of Nigeria has never been decided on the basis of the defection of a politician from on political party to another.

“Abia people and PDP loyalists to ignore the rumour peddlers with their falsehood and sustain their support for the Governor to remain focused in the delivery of democratic dividends to the people. The false information is a mere attempt to achieve cheap popularity.”

Similarly, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adviced Senator Kalu to impress on the President to tackle the growing insecurity, economic retrogression, social injustice, and decay of infrastructure instead of making unfounded claims about Gov. Ikpeazu.

Furthermore, the statement said, the PDP reposes much confidence in the Abia Governor to continue leading the party to greater heights, stressing that Ikpeazu has never considered leaving the PDP to another party.