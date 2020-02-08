PDP, ADC chide Buhari over improved security claims

The Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress on Friday lampooned Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari over his claims that his regime was succeeding in addressing insecurity.

Buhari at the inauguration of two helicopters for the armed forces said Nigerians believed in the success achieved by his government in tackling the Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry.

But the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Yemi Kolapo, insisted the security situation in Nigeria had deteriorated.

According to her, Nigerians do not believe Buhari has made success in the fight against Boko Haram, kidnapping and banditry.

She said, “President Muhammadu Buhari should be excused if he thinks or says that his administration has succeeded in tackling insecurity. Those who have been monitoring Nigerian politics ever since the All Progressives Congress took over power would not be surprised at this claim. This is because it had always appeared in critical situations that the President was always in the dark, even when decisions were made.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday berated Buhari for attempting to award himself an “unearned pass” mark.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is indeed inexcusable that instead of accepting failure, Mr President, who recently confessed his surprise over the level of insecurity in our nation under his watch, is now resorting to self-praise spurred by his handlers to divert attention from the consensus by Nigerians and the international community that he had failed as Commander-in-Chief.”