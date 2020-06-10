PDP Adopts Indirect Primaries For Edo, Ondo Gubernatorial Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said it would adopt the indirect primaries model to pick its candidates for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections slated for September and October, 2020.



Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this to journalist in Abuja while also denying knowledge of the speculated defection of the Ondo state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, into the fold of PDP, saying in both Edo and Ondo, the PDP boasts of “an array of eminently qualified aspirants capable of winning elections,” anyday.

He explained that the party’s selection process is through the indirect primaries and whoever emerges would be the authentic candidate of the party adding that Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, NWC, has been conducting affairs of the party in line with international best practices when it comes to electioneering.



He said “The national convention held by our party in Port Harcourt ahead of the 2019 Presidential election is the standard for all our primary elections as we go into the Edo and Ondo elections.



“For Edo, we have eminently qualiified aspirants ready to take back their state from the stronghold of oppressors represented by the APC and our party is working with them to achieve that.



“Our aspirants are working hard and penetrating the grassroots. They have moved into all the electoral wards, sensitizing our members and voters and getting ready for the election.



“While our neighbours are quarelling over how to share the booty which they have been looting in Edo state, our party is quietly working hard with Edo people to rescue the state,” he added.