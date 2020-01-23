PDP Alleges Plot to Rig Akwa-Ibom LG Rerun

The PDP raises alarm over an exposed plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash violence on the people and rig the re-run election in Essien Udim Local Government of Akwa Ibom State slated for Saturday. The party says it already have intelligence on how a serving minister on President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet has allegedly compromised a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police to deploy policemen to invade the local government, unleash unbridle violence and manipulate the electoral process in favour of the APC. The said DIG allegedly promised the minister that with proper funding he will do the same thing that was done in Bayelsa in favour of the APC during the November 17, 2019 governorship election. As part of the strategy, the DIG reportedly promised to deploy a more senior police Commissioner than the one in Akwa Ibom State to take charge of the command of policemen posted for the election in the local government area and that when that senior police commissioner comes even the State Police Commissioner will be under his command.
National Publicity Secretary
