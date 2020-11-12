PDP Alleges That APC’s Bandits Are Responsible For Failure In Governance; Says Nigeria Has No Future With The Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the latest discovery that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brims with “political bandits” has indeed verified why the party has visited our nation with so much terror, political maneuvering, electoral malpractices, gross human rights violations, unrestrained stealing and discriminatory initiatives in President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the Party’s National Publicity Secretary.

The realization has also clearly identified why our nation can never step forward or rest under an APC administration and why uncertainty and obliviousness overwhelm its government.

It also illustrates the reasons for the abject disaster under the APC governing system in which we are faced with everyday of our National life.

The PDP notes that the comment attributed to Dr. Salihu Lukman, Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, that some APC leaders act like ‘criminal robbers’ simply portrays the the party as no better than a gang of pillaging and money looting association.

Furthermore, PDP invites Nigerians to remember the PGF DG’s statement that some APC leaders are as professional in politics as the criminal bandits who ravage our communities, cities and villages.

This however illustrates why, under the APC, our nation has never had a peaceful and credible election, but has always dragged our laws and the sensitivity of Nigerians into a political landmine of power grabbing, abuse, killings, mayhem and persistent attack.

It also demonstrates why our once-strong economy has been expropriated to the degree that our once-prosperous fatherland has been degraded to a borrower and mugger, and to the deteriorating corruption ranking of the world extreme poverty capital in just five years.

Today, crimes against humanity, extra-judicial executions, media repression, clampdown on dissenting voices and other such impunity are becoming a new standard under the political bandit-ridden APC to point that our dear nation now ranks as the third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace (II) Global Terrorism Index ranking.

PDP is however calling on Nigerians to remain steadfast, thrive as things in no time will change for the better.