PDP Appoints Hon. Udeogu To Chair Ebonyi Caretaker Committee

By Seun Adeuyi

Following the disbandment of the Ebonyi State Executives Committees, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Ebonyi state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday.

According to the statement, members of the state caretaker committee are, Hon. Fred Udeogu – Chairman; Barr. Luke Nkwegu – Secretary, Dr. Gideon Osi – Publicity Secretary; Hon. James Alaka – Organizing Secretary; Mrs. Amaka Igboke – Women Leader; Barr Mudi Irenede – Legal Adviser; and Barr. Ibeshi – Youth Leader

“The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly,” the statement read partly.

It would be recalled that the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Umahi left the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a decision he said was a protest against the PDP on the injustice meted on the South East by PDP but the party said that Umahi’s decision has nothing to do with activities going on in the party but his personal decision.

However, it was gathered that the dissolution of the zonal and state executives were connected with the exit of the governor from the PDP as his immediate younger brother, Austin Umahi is the Chairman Southeast Zone of PDP.