PDP Appoints Sen. Ekweremmadu Head Constitution And Electoral Act Amendment Committee

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has set up an engagement committee on the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as well as the amended 1999 Constitution to be headed by the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremmadu.

In a statement titled, “PDP Sets up Committee for Electoral Act, Constitutional amendments” signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the Committee is to collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to Electoral Act and the 1999 Construction.

According to the statement, “Such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels”.

Other members of the committee are Senator Suleiman Nazif, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Hon. T.J Yusuf, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Sahabi Yau, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs. Laurentia Mallam, Dr. Oche Joseph Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Hon. Joyce Ramnap and Barr. Taminu Turaki SAN, who serves as the secretary of the committee”.

The party urges all critical stakeholders and all party members to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the establishment of the committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.