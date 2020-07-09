PDP Approves More Members To Oversee South-West Caretaker Committee

Ahead of the Ondo State gubernatorial elections, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is putting in place adequate structures to ensure that the party is in top form to contest favorably in the elections.

It is on this note that the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party approved the expansion of the recently constituted South West Zonal Committee.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan he said, the action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

He listed the additional members of the South West Zonal Caretaker Committee to include Engr. Julius Akinsola (Oyo), Chief Martins Olutade Abiloye (Ondo), Alhaji Kazeem Adio (Osun) and Alhaji Mustapha Sikiru (Ogun).

He explained that the Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC restates its call on all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election”, he said