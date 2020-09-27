PDP Ask Akeredolu To Respond To Alleged Siphoned COVID-19 Funds, Challenges Him To Allow Independent Inquiry

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Campaign Council For Ondo Governorship Election has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to respond to alleged diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds received by the State.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP are asking that the Governor respond to alleged siphon of COVID-19 intervention funds by officials from his administration.

The Party seeks immediate answer most especially now that the Ondo COVID-19 Response Team displaying ignorance on whereabouts of more than N700 million intervention fund.

PDP condemned the Governor’s action on being mute to the allegations, knowing fully well the fate of many rested solely on the COVID-19 funds.

“A responsible and upright administrative government ought to have began probe into the whereabouts of the funds and do the needful by making it available to use of the citizens.

APC’s government in Ondo is popularly know for its continuous loot of public funds, while officials of the party continue to channel money into one another’s pockets.

PDP is hereby charging Governor Akeredolu to before his imminent defeat at the poll come October, to direct an investigation into the whereabouts of N700 million, including give more explanation on the $10 million received from foreign donors.

Questions also should be answered on why health workers in the state are yet to be paid since past 15 months, despite their efforts in fight against the COVID-19 virus.

“We therefore call on Governor Akeredolu to set up an investigative task unit to look into stated allegations of disappearance of funds, coupled with demand for the Governor to account for taxes and levies collected by his administration using devious means to extract money from the poor men and women in Ondo State.

“Little wonder why the people have risen and turned their backs on him and tendered their support for our very own candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

“There is no amount of intimidation or harrasment that will sway the Ondo people from correcting the malfeasances of Akeredolu’s administration”, PDP stressed.