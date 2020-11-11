PDP Asks FG To Own Responsibility For #ENDSARS Violence, Lootings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to take responsibility for the #EndSARS violence and looting by hoodlums which was done to discredit the peaceful protesters against police brutalities in the country.

The party said that it is shameful that instead of apologizing to Nigerians over the alleged deployment of hoodlums to assault peaceful protesters, Buhari’s presidency used it’s spokeperson to politicize the issues and threaten Nigerians.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologhondiyan on Wednesday said that the move to use the media to threaten Nigerians makes it look like the administration is desperate to blackmail the various state panel of enquiry and bias testimony of witnesses.

He said, “Buhari’s presidency must assume responsibility for the hijack of the protest by armed thugs who were captured on video conveyed in vehicles belonging to security agencies and openly coordinated to unleash violence on the street.

“Buhari’s administration should also come clean on persons that deployed soldiers to Lekki Toll Gate to attack unarmed protesters.

“PDP is also alarmed on recent clampdown and freezing of bank accounts of some Nigerians for their participation in the #EndSARS protest.

“The freezing of the accounts of legitimate demonstrators amounts to a concerted attempt under the Buhari administration to economically asphyxiate these Nigerians and their family’s call for good governance, respect for citizens rights, and avoid police brutality”.

“Such an action does not generate hope among citizens, especially young people.

“Instead, it goes to affirm the commonly held view that the government is not prepared to listen to the people, but that the demonstrators have already been convicted”.

PDP advised the Federal Government to be more responsive and stop its clampdown on Nigerians immediately, especially at this critical moment when the nation is in dire need of healing.