PDP asks INEC to deregister of APC over the dissolution of its sate and ward Executives

By Gerald Onwuka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of deregistration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the dissolution of all its executives committees across the states.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday said, “the party said the APC, being overburdened by the weight of failure, humongous corruption as well as the plagues of economic recession, violence, killings and hardship it has brought to our people, forcefully exited itself from the nation’s political firmament by dissolving all its national, zonal and state structures.

“Now that the APC has become defunct, the PDP invites the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to officially deregister the APC and recall its certificate of registration, given that it no longer has operational structures as required by law”.

PDP further called on INEC to immediately declare the seat of all lawmakers elected on the platform of APC at the federal and state levels as vacant and commence the process of bye-election to fill the seats, as required by law.

The party further invited leaders of the APC to get ready to answer Nigerians for their misdeeds, and not to think they can get away with their atrocities by forming or joining another political party.