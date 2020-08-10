PDP Berates Buhari Over Comments on Use of Security To Muscle Elections



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it is disappointing for a president who won his election in 2015 on a free ballot to contemplate the use of security agencies to undermine the integrity of an electoral process in the country.

In a statement signed by its party Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan he said PDP hopes this is not a foreplay of what the APC and Buhari Presidency is planning to exert in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively.

The statement reads; “Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians.

“Nigerians witnessed the overrunning of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and Kano states by the APC using compromised security officials and thugs.



“In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate, who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on Election Day.

“Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for that murder.

“Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

“Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo governorship elections and the President must advise his party to allow INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences”.



Earlier today the President had during a meeting in with Governors of the North-East at the Villa said that “We know we are a developing country but we respect our country, otherwise, with the use of Army, the police andthe rest of them, we could have overrun you. We just wanted to show that we are humane and we are Nigerians. We will continue to do our best.”