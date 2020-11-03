PDP Calls For APC’s Abiru Disqualification In Lagos State Senatorial District By-election.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has been asked by The People Democratic Party (PDP) to disqualify the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming bye-election for Lagos East Senatorial District.

The death of Senator Bayo Osinowo in June made the Senatorial seat Vacant

Babatunde Gbadamosi, PDP’s candidate is urging the court to disqualify Tokunbo Abiru, APC’s Candidate over his alleged possession of two voter’s cards.

This was contained in the suit filed through Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) PDP’s Lawyer. Also Abiru is allegedly not from any of the local government areas under Lagos East Senatorial District.

The plaintiffs are urging the court to disqualify Abiru, “who has exercise his right to vote outside Lagos East Senatorial District and cannot suddenly switch to Lagos East Senatorial District to contest for Senate without valid transfer of his voter registration card to the Lagos East Senatorial District through the 1st defendant (Independent National Electoral Commission).”

PDP and Gbadamosi are requesting the court to order INEC to “delete the name of Tokunbo Abiru and APC from the list of candidates and political parties that will Participate in the Lagos East by-election.”

Similarly, Abiru and his party have filled a preliminary objection through their lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), urging the court that the suit be dismissed.

Tokunbo and APC said, “the complaints in this suit, as captured in questions 1-6 of the originating summons, as they relate to the residency or indigene of the 2nd defendant are not recognised grounds upon which the 2nd defendant can be disqualified from contesting in an election.”

The hearing in the suit has been adjourned till November 16 by Justice Chuka Obiozor.