PDP Calls For Complete Restructuring Of Police, Lambaste APC For Attempting To Trivialize SARS Misdemeanor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after commending directives to dissolute the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to examine and restructure the entire Police Force so as to accommodate respect to rule of law and respect of human rights.

The disclosure was made known in a statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to do more than disbanding the SARS unit and go for the jugular by commencing profiling, arrest as well as prosecute erring members of the scrapped unit and other officers involved in one or two crimes involving killings, extortion, dehumanization, unlawful arrests and detention of innocent Nigerians.

Officers found culpable of committing a crime or two should not be reassigned but punished for crime committed against Nigerians, as anything short of this will only reignite and encourage future crimes that would be committed against Nigerians.

PDP, other citizens of the country inclusive are displeased over attempt by leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in using a miscreant as spokesperson in attempt to trivialize and detract people’s attention from their agitations against police brutality.

“It was indeed perplexing as an APC agent in a tweet, made bizarre and false indirect references to creation of SARS in attempt to sway citizens attention from issue that mattered most to them.

SARS which was created in 1992, even before PDP assumed power has so far become a unit that crave human blood above all other things. Withing five years of APC’s command, they overhauled the unit entirely as we have all witnessed illegal arrests, killings, torture, arbitrary detention as was reported by the United States Department of State, Amnesty International AI, and Transparency International TI.

The Force became monstrous ever since APC started using their operatives to target and kill opposition members, rig elections and issued directives to shoot innocent citizens.

“Nigerians would recall the directive by President Buhari during build up to the 2019 Presidential election where he ordered the shooting of suspected electoral offenders.

APC should cower in shame over their attempt to politicize Nigerian plights.

“We however commiserate with families that lost their loved one to displays of this disbanded police officials as well as families of the policemen that lost their lives to the protests.

“We call on President Buhari to listen to Nigerian voices and restructure completely the Nigerian police to ensure professional and strict adherence to supposed rules of engagement required from security personnel”, the party added.