PDP calls for comprehensive investigation of Abule-Egba explosion

The Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday called on relevant agencies to immediately initiate a comprehensive investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the pipeline explosion in Abule-Egba, Lagos State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, also said the perpetrators should be tracked down while the concerned authorities should develop measures to forestall a future occurrence.

Ologbodiyan said the PDP was grief-stricken over the devastating pipeline explosion in which innocent Nigerians were killed, valuables razed and many families forced into anguish.

According to him, it was saddening that Nigerians were killed and families thrown into mourning for a disaster that, he said, was completely avoidable.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased as well as other victims of the explosion and urged relevant agencies, groups and public-spirited individuals to reach out and assist the victims find succour at this time of grief.

He also pleaded with Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention in the face of prevalent disasters, violence, bloodletting and economic hardship currently in the nation.