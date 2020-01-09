PDP Chairman In Delta State Shot Dead Last Night (Photos)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairman for Olomu Ward 1 in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, Paul Onomuakpokpo, was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen last night Wednesday January 8th.

Onomuakpokpo who was until his death, the Olomu Tipper unit chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, was gunned down along Ogoni Road near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom. He was said to be driving in his Toyota Camry when the gunmen ambushed him and rained bullets on his car. He died instantly. His attackers fled the scene shortly after they ensured he was dead.

See graphic photos from the scene of the attack below: