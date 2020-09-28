PDP Chides Akeredolu’s “Enemy For Life” Comment On Kumuyi, Mimiko; Describes It As Highest Form Of Terrorism

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election has chided hate comments made by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to patriotic leaders and citizens of the state over their decision to stand by PDP’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede in October election.

The disclosure was made known by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP explains that it is yet to ascertain reason why Governor Akeredolu will go on a National Television and declare Ondo citizens as his sworn enemy just because him alongside his party, were rejected by them.

The Party referred to Akeredolu’s hate speech that former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Chief Judge, Seyinde Kumuyi are his enemies for life as they chose to support someone else, coupled with “I hope God will forgive me” statement as irresponsible and disappointment to what good government represents.

Governor Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress APC, are sniffing already their imminent defeat at the poll come October. “They simply cannot believe the overwhelming and immense support received by Eyitayo Jegede and PDP from Ondo citizens”.

PDP said that even being a Christian, Governor Akeredolu with desperation to cling onto power has contravened the teachings of the holy book by describing others as his sworn enemies.

“His act is synonymous to the act of Cain who slayed his own blood out of envious agenda.

“APC and every of its machinations have failed already. Their desperation even forced them to have an attempt on Jegede’s life at Oba-Akoko”, they added.

“Ondo people now understands clearly why the Governor has been imposing strict sanctions on them; he perceives them as his enemy and nothing more. Little wonder why people pay outrageous taxes, levies and others”, PDP stated.

PDP believes the Governor now stands alone and advises him further to accept his fate ahead of the October 10 showdown.