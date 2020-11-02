PDP Chides APC For Politicizing Insecurity In The North; Buhari’s Failed Presidency

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the All Progressive Congress (APC) faction of Governor Mai Mala Buni for politicizing the Buhari administration’s manifest failure to stem the tide of insecurity, especially in the northern parts of the nation.

The disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party also slammed the party for politicizing the Buhari presidency’s inability to defend our territorial integrity, leading to an embarrassing international military occupation of our soil.

According to them, APC is further confirmed by such a primitive provision as an incompetent group that does not care about its commitments to Nigerians or concern about the safety and well-being of our people.

“In order to frustrate the rescue of the abducted Chibok girls in 2014 for partisan gains, Nigerians will remember how APC used such an unpatriotic penchant for politicising security problems.

APC’s promise during the 2015 election campaign to end insurgency in the country has been in shambles as the party is now seeking to divert attention of the public from anomalies from the Party’s top officials.

Their leadership, President Buhari who promised to be at fore front in fight against insurgency is relaxing in Aso rock, exposing Nigerians at the mercy of banditry, terrorism and kidnappers.

The silence on situational matters in the country by Buhari’s Presidency is disheartening and not needed at trying times like these.

Instead of picking fights with Nigerians and PDP as well, PDP suggests that the Buhari’s Presidency ought to have asked Chad President, Idris Derby and US Donald Trump to tutor him on how to combat terrorism.

PDP however, reiterates commitment to Nigerians as well as commends the efforts of our gallant troops who on daily basis continue to risk their life for the citizens of our country.

Nigerians should not relent in their prayers; as prayers are needed for the troops so they can keep protecting us and our belongings.