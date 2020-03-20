PDP Commiserates With Ben Murray-Bruce Over Wife’s Death

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the founder of Silverbird Group and “outstanding nationalist”, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, over the death of his amiable wife, Evelyn.

In a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the death of Evelyn Murray-Bruce as heartrending and devastating.

The statement reads: “Indeed, Evelyn’s death is a huge blow and irreparable loss not only to the Bruce family, but also to the PDP, the people of Bayelsa state and the nation at large, given her roles and sacrifices towards the development of humanity.

“Despite her challenges and eventual death, Evelyn Murray-Bruce radiated life, love, happiness and piety. She was a dutiful wife, dedicated mother; a good soul and epitome of humility, honesty, hardwork and exceptional philanthropy and hospitality.

“She was an exemplary companion who stood as a pillar behind her husband in his selfless service towards the development of our nation as a political leader, nationalist, legislator, businessman and philanthropist.

“Though we mourn, we find solace in the fact that she lived as a devout Christian and dedicated her life to the service of God, the good of humanity and now rests in the bosom of the Lord.”

The PDP therefore consoles Senator Ben-Murray Bruce, the entire Bruce family, the Silverbird family as well as the government and people of Bayesla state and prays God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss.