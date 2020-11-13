PDP Commiserates With Ghana Over Death Of Jerry Rawlings

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed grief to the government and people of Ghana over the death of their ex-President, Jerry John Rawlings.

The condolence message was contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday.

The party said that given the immense roles he played to ensure unity, stability and rapid growth of the African sub-region and continent at large; his death was sad and heartbreaking.

The party said that Rawlings, a former Ghanian President, was a courageous fellow whose ideas helped Ghana to attain greater heights in all critical sectors.

The party said that Jerry John Rawlings was loved by all for his candor, devotedness and penchant for growth, stability and equality for all.

PDP also condoled with Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo Addo; Jerry Rawling’s widow, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings; his family and the people of Ghana.

The party prayed that God grant them the strength to bear the irreparable able loss.