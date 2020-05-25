PDP Commiserates With Gov. Ikpeazu Over Commissioner’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commiserates with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state over the death of the state’s commissioner for environment and the governor’s best friend, Mr. Solomon Ogunji.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, confirmed the demise of Ogunji on Sunday, May 24.

Okiyi-Kalu revealed that Ogunji died on Saturday after a brief illness, relating to high blood pressure at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital in Aba.

A statement signed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday, May 25, the party comforted Governor Ikpeazu, who had been thrown into deep mourning over the loss of his most trusted ally and associate, who exhibited uncommon commitment towards the success of the administration through his dedication to all assignments given to him.

“Ogunji was indeed a hard working official and very loyal compatriot, whose roles in the infrastructural development of the state, especially in execution of landmark road projects in strategic parts of the state, testify to his commitment towards the success of the PDP-led government in the state and the wellbeing of the people.

“The PDP commiserates with Governor Ikpeazu and prays God to grant the Ogunji family, the government and people of Abia state and the PDP family in the state the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” the statement read in parts.

Ogunji who was a senatorial aspirant in the 2019 general elections, was appointed special adviser to Ikpeazu on urban renewal in 2015 and later commissioner for environment in the previous administration.