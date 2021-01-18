PDP Condemns Abduction, Killing Of Security Operatives, Charges Buhari To End Terrorism In Nigeria

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has condemned the abduction and killing of security operatives by terrorists and bandits.

The Party urged the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to end his lethargic approach by taking very urgent steps to tackle terrorism in the country.

This was contained in a statement titled, “PDP tasks Buhari over abducted, killed security operatives” by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday,

The Party lamentes that the escalated acts of terrorism in the country, now worsened by incessant attack on security operatives, the latest being the abduction of no fewer than 18 police operatives by bandits in Kaduna state, further highlights the failures of Mr. President to coordinate an effective fight against terrorism in the country.

The statement in part reads, “Our party, as the voice of the people, tasks President Buhari to show concern to the plight of Nigerians who are being ravaged by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and vandals whose activities have been emboldened by the indolent and languid attitude of his administration, including its recent dismissive statement to Nigerians to “wait on God” for solution”.

‘President Buhari should listen to Nigerians and rejig his command structure, which has become so weak that officials now rationalize acts of terrorism to the extent of blaming victims, as was the case in the 43 farmers recently beheaded by terrorists in Borno state”.

PDP added that “The situation has become so bad that it took Chadian President Idris Derby to personally lead his troops into our territories to rout out insurgents and free Nigerian communities and our soldiers held captive by terrorists”.

“It is indeed unfortunate that despite the manifest security lapses, Mr. President has refused to respect the consensus by Nigerians across board, as validated by the two chambers of the National Assembly to rejig his security architecture, by replacing his service chiefs with more competent hands”.

Furthermore, the Party calls on President Buhari to demonstrate a sense of responsibility to the duties of his office in the interests of vulnerable Nigerians who are daily falling victim to bandits, terrorists and kidnappers prowling the land.

Continuing, the Party stated, “Mr. President must know that Nigerians have become despondent due to his failure to provide leadership to our troubled nation”.

“Our party however, identifies with the police and other security agencies at this trying time and urge them not to be deterred”.

“The PDP also calls on Nigerians to continue to be at alert and not to relent in providing useful information to our security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the country”. The statement reads.