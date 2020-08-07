PDP Condemns Buhari For Endorsing Ize-Iyamu  

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial candidate Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the September 19 election in Edo State.

In a statement signed by PDP’s Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan he described the President’s endorsement as an act that encourages corruption.

According to the party Buhari’s actions validates it’s position that the Buhari administration is fighting perceived opponents and not corruption.

The statement reads, “The party condemns the presentation of flag to the APC candidate in the Presidential Villa.

“Mr. President ought to have been aware that Ize-Iyamu is standing trial over allegations of corruption, in addition to declaration by his party’s former national chairman that the APC candidate is a treasury looter, who should not be trusted with the position of the governor of Edo state.

“The presentation of flag to a person standing trial on allegation of corruption right in the Villa has shown to the world that APC is indeed the headquarters of corruption”, it said.

Earlier today President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the APC candidate for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

He endorsed Ize-Iyamu, when he visited the Presidential Villa in the company of the party’s caretaker committee chairman and Yobe State governor Mai Mala Buni.