PDP Condemns Buhari’s ‘Go On The Offensive Directive’, Chides Ministers For Partying Amidst Nigeria’s Dilemma

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to officials from his cabinet in assuming offensive positions towards Nigerian citizens that are already suffering inimically from arduous and unreasonable policies imposed on them by present corrupt driven administration.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The Ministerial Retreat assemble which is supposed to present problems and as well solutions to issues plaguing Nigerians, is instead used as a feasted gathering in celebration on nothing achieved since APC assumed power.

PDP sees the latest act by the Presidency and his cabinet members as unfortunate and a spat to the faces of Nigerians. Mr President hoodwinked Nigerians with promises of improving security, bettering standard of living of Nigerians and providing job opportunities.

“Make worse, President Buhari now refers to plight, cries of Nigerians for profitable government as irrational and politically oriented.

“Our Party questions the motives and instructions given by Mr. President to his Ministers to go on the offensive against Nigerians. We therefore ask, is he declaring a war between his administration and Nigerians?.

PDP believes it is only a leadership that has nothing good to offer will move to fight subjects it swore to protect. APC even as it basks in corrupt practices, does not hold the interest of Nigerians to heart.

“It is also inappropriate and senseless for Buhari’s Ministers to organize feast in air conditioned room amidst plights faced by Nigerians, praising one another for achieving nothing and successfully turning the country to most poor and impoverished in West Africa”, he stressed.

President Buhari is not even worried with the amount of suffering and hardship brought to Nigerians by him, coupled with the countless that gets killed in various parts of the country.

He doesn’t as well care that bag of rice rose from N8000 to N35,000; garri, from N150 to N400; beans, N200 to N500 and an overwhelming hike in fuel price from N87 to N162.

He is also not disturbed that everything from transportation cost, building materials, house rents all went on the high the moment he assume power. Nigerians are at receiving end of his tyrant policies.

“We therefore urge Mr. President to retract offensive comments, apologize and improve standard of living of Nigerians.