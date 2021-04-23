PDP Condemns Killing Of Abducted Kaduna University Students

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as extremely wicked, the murder of three students of the Greenfield University, Kaduna, by suspected gunmen.

On Friday, the Kaduna State government, disclosed that three kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have been shot dead by armed bandits who kidnapped them.

In a statement by the Commissioner, for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bodies of the students were found in Kwanan Bature village, close to the university.

He added that the remains of the three students have been evacuated to a mortuary.

Reacting, the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, askd the Federal Government to invoke every process permissible within the laws to apprehend the assailants as well as secure the release of the remaining abducted students of Greenfield University.

The statement read partly, “Our party also demands an intensified action for the rescue of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna.

“The PDP laments that the bleeding of our nation is approaching a Class IV hemorrhage and urged President Mohammadu Buhari to allow for the rejigging of our security system to guarantee state and community policing in our country.

“The PDP also charged Nigerians to remain at alert and provide useful information to security agencies at this critical moment.”