PDP Condemns Police For Teargassing Parents Demanding Release Of Their Abducted Children.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has queried the Buhari presidency over use of tear gas on sorrowing parents demanding for the release of their abducted children.

The Party decried the use of tear gas by police on sorrowing parents of abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, describing the attack as ‘unwarranted’

In a statement on Sunday by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, PDP said that it is disturbing that such callous reaction could be meted on the grief-stricken parents after President Muhammadu Buhari failed to protect their children from terrorists.

The party said that it is indeed sad that instead of going after terrorists and insurgents, that struck few hours after a holidaying President Buhari and his security machinery took over the state, the state apparatus of power is being used to inflict further pain on the helpless victims”.

“Such display of insensitivity further foregrounds the lack of empathy by the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration and serves as a sad reminder of how it also blamed the 43 farmers recently slain by terrorists in Borno state, instead of taking steps to apprehend the assailants”.

PDP said that it identifies with the pains and sorrows of the parents who have been under serious torment since President Buhari arrived Katsina.

The PDP called on the Buhari Presidency to immediately apologize to Nigerians and the parents of the kidnapped students as well as take steps to ensure disciplinary actions on those who ordered the tear gas attack on the parents.

The party restated its call on President Buhari to go in search of and rescue the students, who were kidnapped while his security machinery were in charge of the state.

The PDP expressed solidarity with the people of Katsina state and other patriotic Nigerians, urging them not to rest until President Buhari rescues each of the abducted children.