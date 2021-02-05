PDP Condoles Ekweremadu Over Brother’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled ex-Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, over the death of his elder brother, Chief Matthias Ekweremadu.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP also condoles with Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the death of Chief Ekweremadu, who died while serving his dear state as the commissioner for transport.

The PDP identified the late Chief Ekweremadu as a patriotic Nigerian, an excellent administrator and a loyal party man, who made innumerable contributions towards the development of Nigeria and Enugu state in particular; as local government chairman, member of Enugu state House of Assembly and commissioner in the state.

“Our party condoles with Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the entire Ekweremadu family, the government and people of Enugu state as well as the PDP fold in the state for the inimical loss.

The Party stated that the memory of Chief Matthias Ekweremadu will remain ever green in our hearts while asking God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed.