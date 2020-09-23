PDP Condoles With Fayose Over Sister’s Death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose’s immediate sister, Madam Moji Ladeji(nee Fayose).

A press release signed by Kola Ologbondiyan –National Publicity Secretary, stated the Party’s consolatory intentions, reading:

“The PDP commiserates with the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and his family over the passage of his beloved immediate sister, Madam Moji Ladeji (nee Fayose).

Indeed, our party shares in the pain of the Fayose and Ladeji families and our thoughts and prayers go out to them at this moment of grief.”

PDP further described the deceased as

“an exceptionally good-hearted personality who stood beside her brother, former Governor Ayo Fayose, with wise counsel and prayers, which immensely contributed to his success as governor.”

“In our grief, we are however consoled that Madam Ladeji lived as a devout Christian and we believe that she has found rest in the bosom of the Saviour”, the Party opined.

“Our party commiserates with the Fayose and Ladeji families and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Fayose had on Monday revealed her passing, saying he was “pained” in a social media statement Monday.

“On behalf my family, I announce the death of my immediate elder sister, Mrs Moji Ladeji. She died today, after a brief illness.

We are pained by your departure, but consoled by the God fearing and exemplary life that you lived.

May the soul of Sister Moji rest in peace.”