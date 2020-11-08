PDP Congratulates US President-Elect @JoeBiden, Asks Buhari To Learn From His Post Election Remarks

United States President-elect, Joe Biden was congratulated by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on his successful election as the country’s 46th President.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Amid the intense rivalry, the party also congratulated Americans for a competitive and peaceful election in full accordance with their country’s democratic values.

“This should be a lesson to leaders that power resides with the people and that” there is a limit to how any person can hold a people to ransom”.

According to them, the non-interference in the US election by the security forces and the judiciary reflects the current situation in our country where security services and compromised judicial officers are used to muzzle elections and subvert the will of the people, as has been largely witnessed in the last five years , particularly in the general elections of 2019.

“The US election also serves as a clear lesson for our nation on the need to reinforce our institutions while concentrating on our processes and laws”.

In addition, by doing something about the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization that characterize his administration as well as other acts and policies that endanger the peace , unity and growth of our country,

The Party also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons from the post-election remarks of the US President-elect.

Biden was encouraged by the PDP to use his new office to foster global unity, stability, global economic , political and foreign trade partnerships with an emphasis on both Africa and the developing world.

PDP further wished President-elect Joe Biden a successful tenure and urged Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory model to consolidate our democratic processes ahead of the country’s subsequent general elections.