PDP Consoles Governor Fintiri Over Mothers Death

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, on behalf of all members of our party, has condoled with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State over the death of his mother, Hajiya Fatimah Umar Badami, after a protracted illness.

The party said the death of Hajiya Badami at this time, is saddening and a painful loss not only to the governor and his immediate family but also to the people of Adamawa state, the nation and the PDP as a family.

The party while pouring tributes to Late Hajiya Badami, said she was a devout Muslim, a very kind, humble and generous soul, who devoted her life towards the service of the Almighty Allah and the good of humanity to the very end, despite her protracted health challenges.

The party mourns her demise as indeed more painful now that Hajiya Badami has left the stage at a time her prayers, wise counsel and motherly blessing for Governor Fintiri, the people of Adamawa state and the nation are needed the most. Claiming, however in all, we surrender to the will of the Almighty Allah from whom we draw strength at this time of grief.

The party gave it’s condolences to Governor Fintiri, his family as well as the government and people of Adamawa state and prays that the Almighty Allah grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.