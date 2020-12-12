PDP Demands That Buhari Calls Off His Holiday, Recover The Abducted 600 Kankara Students

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has condemned the abduction of over 600 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, charging President Muhammadu Buhari to abandon his weeklong holiday and go after the abductors so that the children will be recovered immediately.

Recall that on Friday, armed men invaded Government Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State and abducted over 600 students after a serious attack which lasted for over two hours.

In a statement titled “Terrorism: Account For 600 Kidnapped Katsina Students, PDP Tells Buhari” by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, it charged the President as the commander-in-chief to account for the abducted students since the attack happened in his presence.

The statement in part reads, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns, the gruesome attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina state, by suspected terrorists, leading to reported deaths and abduction of no fewer than 600 students.

“The PDP, standing with the entire Katsina people, charges President Muhammadu Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the front, to account for the abducted students, as the large-scale abduction happened a few hours after the President and his security machinery took over the state”.

According to the statement, “Our party holds as perplexing that at a time the people of Katsina should have heaved a sigh of relief because of his presence, the abduction happened right under Mr. President’s nose; in his home state, where he had gone holidaying”.

“This development has further exposed the failure of President Buhari to manage high level security intelligence that ought to accompany a presidential visit”.

The PDP lamented the disregard by the Commander in Chief over calls by House of Representatives for a collective deliberation on security as well as various clamour for a rejig of the service chiefs.

“The time of the attack buttresses the fact that President Buhari, as the commander-in-chief, is totally incapable of securing our nation; the very reason there have been widespread calls by patriotic Nigerians that he should resign”.

“This insolence of Mr. President towards issues of national security compelled our caucus in the House of Representatives to demand for his impeachment” PDP stated.

The party believed that if President Buhari had listened to wise counsel as proffered in some quarters for rejig of the nation’s security architecture, the situation would not have deteriorated to the present state.

“Moreover, this particular abduction in the President’s home state, under his watch, raises further serious questions over this government’s capacity to fight insurgency.

“This is more worrisome as the state government had been known to have established contacts with, as well as pampering bandits, which Mr. President had not condemned”.

The party called on President Buhari to “quit his needless holidaying in Daura and go in search of, and rescue the abducted students, particularly having earlier admitted that issue of security is his exclusive responsibility”.

PDP sympathized with the people of Katsina state, particularly the parents of the kidnapped students, who have been subjected to harrowing experience occasioned by the Buhari administration”.

The Party urged Nigerians to remain alert and prayerful as the nation wades through this nightmare under present administration.