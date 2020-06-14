The convener of Concerned Nigerians, and human rights activist, Prince Deji Adeyanju has described the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime as the “grand patron of corruption”, following the approval of N9billion for renovating the National Assembly and N13billon for controlling pests in 12 northern states.

Recall that the House of Representatives, and the Senate, had cut the controversial budget of N37billion for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex, to N9billion.

The Spokesman of the House, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, stated this in a press statement.

Also, the regime, yesterday approved N13b Intervention Fund to boost agricultural activities during this year’s farming season in 12 frontline states.

The fund would be used to control trans-boundary pests and minimise impacts of COVID-19 on the sector and guarantee national food security.

The Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, disclosed this during the flag-off of the 2020 dry season control of trans-boundary pests, such as quelea birds, locusts and grasshoppers for 12 frontline northern states, held at Birnin Kebbi International Airport, Kebbi State, at the weekend.

The 12 states include Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe and Borno.

Reacting to these developments via his Twitter handle, @adeyanjudeji, Deji wrote:

“N9bn to renovate NASS.

N13billion for pests.

Looting & stealing everyday.

PDP dey learn work.

Buhari is grand patron of corruption.”

N9bn to renovate NASS.

N13billion for pests.

Looting & stealing everyday.

PDP dey learn work.

Buhari is grand patron of corruption. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 13, 2020