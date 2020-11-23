PDP Dismisses Rumored Suspension Of 24 Party Leaders In Ebonyi

By Adejumo Enock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned misinforming publications stating that some key leaders in Ebonyi State, Senator Sam Egwu and 23 others bagged suspension from the party.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The Party stated that no PDP leader in Ebonyi was suspended, adding that the document professing the suspension is unreal and is not from PDP’s Ebonyi state chapter as suggested.

PDP has no working committee in Ebonyi state as the fictitious statement read. So therefore, any report that claims the body arrived at any decision of that nature is merely imaginary.

We are sure the public is aware the State Caretaker Committed is the only body charged with the task of piloting party’s affairs in Ebonyi.

Even, records checked highlighted that no meeting was held by the party as claimed by the document.

We however, got notified that the fabricated document came from a former leader of our party in Ebonyi state who left to another party but wants to cause more confusion in the state, having initially failed to drag party’s leaders and members with him.

PDP is further advising those behind the publication to steer clear of the party and instead face challenges confronting him in his new political family.

“We call on Nigerians to neglect the reported suspension of 24 leaders in Ebonyi, adding that there is no evidence for such claims.