PDP Disputes Buhari’s Performance Claims; Says He Has Failed The Country

By Onwuka Gerald

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Thursday, lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for resorting to desperate face-saving media tactics in his ludicrous plea to Nigerians to accept that the situation in Nigeria is better under his watch, even as present situation says otherwise.

The Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

PDP said that Buhari’s illusory assessment of self further make valid their position that he has since abandoned governance for the luxury and pleasures presented by Aso Presidential villa, and in the process, completely lost track with the harsh realities presented by his administration in the last 5 years now.

According to PDP, “Every fair criticism of Buhari’s administration only reveals a litany of failures and a reversal of fortune for Nigeria in the last five years. They continued that it is unfortunate that at a time Nigerians expected President Buhari to show empathy over recorded failures and rally compatriots for solution, he instead prefers to be endorsed by Nigerians amid foolishness displayed.

“How on earth does President Buhari want an unmerited acknowledgement knowing fully well that under his government, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals, who had been expunged before he took over in 2015, have now resurged, taking communities hostage, raping our women, beheading our compatriots and foisting a reign of terror to the extent that our nation ranked as the third country with the highest level of terrorism in 2019, after Iran and Afghanistan? PDP asked.

“We as well wonder how President Buhari sleep at night, in the comfort of Aso villa, knowing that because of his failures, millions of Nigerians go to bed on empty stomach; since he took over, more than 30 million businesses have collapsed; more than 60 million Nigerians have lost their means of livelihood resulting in inimical hardship in our country over the last five years?

It is also unfortunate that President Buhari wants Nigerians to overlook the fact that he caused havoc to a robust economy handed over to him in 2015 with Fitch B+ rating as one of the fastest growing economy in the world and turned our nation into the world’s poverty capital and a beggar nation, that is now borrowing from all parts of the world?

PDP askes that does President Buhari need to be reminded that since he took over, no less than 30 million businesses have crumbled; that over 60 million Nigerians have lost their source of livelihood; that when he took over in 2015 our naira was at N160 to a dollar but has now been weakened to almost N500 per dollar?

Furthermore, It is bizzare that President Buhari wants Nigerians to forget that under him, a liter of fuel sold for N87 per liter under the PDP now sells as high as N170 to N200; that the price of staple food such as rice which sold for N10,000 per bag under the PDP now sells for N30,000; that a measure of garri which sold for N100 now sells for N350 and that a liter of palm oil which sold for N200 now sells for N600.

PDP counsels President Buhari and his handlers to bear it at the back of their minds that Nigerians are already faced with the ugly realities of their incompetence and therefore, cannot be misled by false performance claims coming from them.