PDP Dissolves, Replaces Cross River State Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on behalf of the National Executive Committee, NEC, on Friday, said it has approved the dissolution of the State Caretaker Committee for the Cross River state chapter of the party.

This was contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party.

The statement said, “The decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.

“Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level.”

The members of the new State Caretaker Committee for Cross River state are as follows:

Barr. Efiok Cobham (Chairman)

Barr. Attah Ochinke

Dr. Uke Enun

Prof. Walter Mboto

Hon. Rita Ayim (Publicity Secretary)

Hon. Mike Usibe

Hon. Christopher Ekpo

Mr. Victor Effiom Okon

Prince K.J. Agba

Hon. Eko Atu (Secretary)

It added that all other structure of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remain intact.