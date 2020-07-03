PDP Dissolves South West Zonal Caretaker Committee…Reconstitutes New Committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the South West Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party and hereby announces a new Caretaker Committee.

This information was revealed in a press statement on Thursday, signed by the National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan.

According to the party, the action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The newly constituted South West Zonal Caretaker Committee has Dayo Ogungbenro as Chairman and Hon. Daisi Akinniran as Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Chief Taiwo Abayomi Kuye, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde, Mrs. Oyebola Fadeyi Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olagbegi, Mrs. Funmi Oguns and Hon. Owokoniran Olabisi Wahab.

The new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress, PDP said.

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September”, the statement read.