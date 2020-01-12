PDP Edo North demands for Deputy Governorship Position…honors Dan Obih, others.

The leadership of the Edo North Senatorial District of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has demanded for the position of Deputy Governor in the forth coming Gubernatorial election in Edo State.

The zone made the declaration during the tour of the six area councils by the leadership of the PDP in the Zone.

The Afemai Declaration and Award Presentation is a programme organized by the Edo North Senatorial District in order to re strategize and re organize themselves ahead of the governorship election which is coming up sometimes in August 2020.

During the tour, the zone demanded amongst other things that the PDP should accord them the opportunity to produce the Deputy Governor in the state. The zone also demanded for the office of the Secretary of the Party in the state as well as nominating one of their sons or daughters as a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP.

The climax of the programme is the award presentation which is slated for Monday, January 13, 2020, in agenebode, Etsako East LGA, at the residence of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, one of the chieftains of the Party in the zone.

The award presentation is in recognition of the efforts of various stakeholders of the party in the zone who have contributed at different times for the growth and development of the Afemai people in particular and the PDP in general.

According to High Chief Dokpesi who got the affirmation from members of the PDP in the six LGAs, the State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Obih was nominated and unanimously affirmed by the zone to be honored during the award presentation ceremony. The zone is also honoring other members of the party for their loyalty and dedication to the PDP.

The Afemai people is comprising of six LGAs that made up the Edo North Senatorial District of Edo state. The six LGAs are: Akoko Edo, Owan East, Owan West, Etsako Central, Etsako East and Etsako West.