PDP Endorses Newly Elected Kano Exco, Lauds Stakeholders For Unity

By Onwuka Gerald

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has upheld an election of a new executive committee for the party’s Kano state chapter, following the conduct of election in its Kano state congress in 44 local government areas of the state on December 12, 2020.

This disclosure was made known by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP in the statement, said the decision made by the NWC is pursuant to its powers under the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The statement continued that, “NWC is pleased to announce that the congress was smoothly conducted in strict adherence to the guidelines and provisions of the PDP constitution (2017 as amended) and closely supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP’s NWC also said that as reported by the Appeals Committee, that there was no petitions received, further affirming the congress as conducted and all elected officers therefrom.

According to them, “The newly elected Kano executive which has Shehu Wada Sagagi, as Chairman is to hold office for four years period, which is in line with PDP’s constitution.

Furthermore, the NWC commended all stakeholders, as well as members of their distinguished party in Kano state, for their comportment towards unity and harmony in the state chapter.

They also urged them to remain united and continue to work together for the task ahead, most especially at this hour Nigerians look to the party for a way out of their faced predicaments that borders on insecurity and impoverished living.