PDP Governors Charge Buhari To Restructure Nigeria, Summon Emergency Meeting On Insecurity

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria and convene an emergency meeting on insecurity.

This was contained in their communique issued after a meeting on Monday in Oyo State.

The meeting reviewed the state of the nation, steps to advance the conversation on the worsening security situation and the economy.

Buhari was advised to immediately send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the constitution to devolve more powers to states.

The governors said this would help states work out modalities for proper policing and also help to improve general security architecture.

The communiqué read partly, “Mr President should summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council, which comprises Mr President and all State Governors and other critical stakeholders to evolve and implement strategies to combat the present threats to our union, especially with respect to policing”

The Parley agreed that the Police remains the appropriate institution to secure democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks.

They demanded that welfare, training, equipment, funding of all security agencies be given priority.

The PDP stalwarts supported the position of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Northern Governors Forum and the Southern Governors Forum to adopt ranching as the solution to the herders/farmers clashes in Nigeria.

They also called for the restructuring of Nigeria federation to devolve more functions to states, and reform civil institutions for efficiency and equity.

Nigerians were enjoined to work together to achieve peace and harmony with one another, devoid of discrimination based on ethnicity, religion and other cleavages.

The meeting charged “the incompetent and rudderless APC Government” to take bold steps to de-escalate and lower tensions, and concentrate on projects and policies that will promote national cohesion.

They reiterated the call on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Act to free and fair elections, including provisions for electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of votes.

Governors in attendance were; Aminu Tambuwal – Sokoto; Udom Emmanuel – Akwa Ibom State; Douye Diri – Bayelsa; Samuel Ortom – Benue; Ifeanyi Okowa – Delta State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Enugu.

Others were Nyesom Wike – Rivers Seyi Makinde – Oyo; Ahmadu Fintiri -Adamawa; Godwin Obaseki – Edo; Bala Mohammed – Bauchi, and Zamfara Deputy Governor, Mahdi Mohmmed.