PDP Grants Obaseki Waiver To Contest Primaries

Ahead of the September 19, governorship elections in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has granted governor Godwin Obaseki waiver yo allow him contest the party primaries in the state.

Publicity Secretary of the party Kola Ologbondiyan disclosed this on his twitter handle shortly after the governor officially joined the PDP in Benin, Edo state.

@OfficialPDPNig grants waiver for @GovernorObaseki to enable him contest the gubernatorial primary of our great party.



Party has also approved waiver for his deputy, Philip Shuaibu.



Details shortly……. — Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) June 19, 2020

This is coming after days of speculations that the main opposition party may decide to grant the governor such privilege in other to make it easier for them to grab the governorship seat in the Edo state.

By this moves the party will soft pedal on an aspect of its constitution that states a new member must have been in the party for not less than three months before qualifying to contest in any election.